Suspected Russian informant detained in Kyiv.
September 3, 2022 1:32 pm
Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Sept. 3 that a 42-year-old Kyiv resident was suspected of providing information about the location and the movement of Ukrainian Armed Forces units and military equipment in the capital to a Russian citizen in July and August. The detained man has also been sending GPS coordinates and photographs of military objects in Kyiv, the prosecutors said.
