Suspected Russian informant charged in Kharkiv.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a 43-year-old resident of the village Slatyne during the occupation of the village contacted the Russian forces via a Telegram bot and started sharing with them the positions of Ukraine’s military. He was allegedly doing it from March to August.

In particular, the prosecutors said that on June 21, the man sent Russians the location of Ukrainian forces in the village of Bezruky, after which the Russian troops struck them.

He was uncovered when he moved to Kharkiv, seeking a safer place away from the front line.

The man is facing up to 12 years in prison – the maximum sentence one can get for sharing the information about the location of Ukraine's forces with the agressor state.