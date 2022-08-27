Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 27, 2022

Suspected Russian informant charged in Kharkiv.

August 27, 2022 5:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a 43-year-old resident of the village Slatyne during the occupation of the village contacted the Russian forces via a Telegram bot and started sharing with them the positions of Ukraine’s military. He was allegedly doing it from March to August. 

In particular, the prosecutors said that on June 21, the man sent Russians the location of Ukrainian forces in the village of Bezruky, after which the Russian troops struck them. 

He was uncovered when he moved to Kharkiv, seeking a safer place away from the front line. 

The man is facing up to 12 years in prison – the maximum sentence one can get for sharing the information about the location of Ukraine's forces with the agressor state. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok