Study: Russia employs large scale cyber attack efforts to bolster invasion, many failed.
June 23, 2022 8:28 am
A new study published by Microsoft on June 22 suggested that while much of Russia’s recent cyberactivity has focused on Ukraine, at least 128 network intrusions have been detected in 42 countries. Only 37 of those (29%) managed to successfully penetrate a network, Microsoft said. They added that among the successful penetrations, only a quarter (nine out of the 128 attempted attacks) resulted in data being stolen.