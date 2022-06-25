Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

June 23, 2022 8:28 am by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A new study published by Microsoft on June 22 suggested that while much of Russia’s recent cyberactivity has focused on Ukraine, at least  128 network intrusions have been detected in 42 countries. Only 37 of those (29%) managed to successfully penetrate a network, Microsoft said. They added that among the successful penetrations, only a quarter (nine out of the 128 attempted attacks) resulted in data being stolen.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

