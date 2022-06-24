Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalStoltenberg: Russia repositioning to eastern Donbas region, not withdrawing.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 31, 2022 3:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that "Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region" and Moscow's intensions must be judged on its actions alone.

"Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions," he said.

The NATO head also said pressure is being kept up in Kyiv and other cities, which means that "we can expect additional offensive actions bringing even more suffering."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok