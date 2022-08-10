Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on Aug. 9 published several photos of U.S. actor Steven Seagal, a long-time fan of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, inside the ruined prison building in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast. The attack on Olenivka killed 53 Ukrainian prisoners on July 29. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attack but presented no proof. Ukraine and its Western partners say that Russia organized the Olenivka attack.