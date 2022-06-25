Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalState Emergency Service: Ukraine may need 10 years to demine its entire territory

June 24, 2022 3:22 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
"These are optimistic calculations because we do not yet know what is happening in the territories with ongoing hostilities," said Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service, on June 24. He added that pyrotechnics had already demined over 62,000 hectares of Ukrainian territory, neutralizing 45,000 explosives including 2,000 aerial bombs.

