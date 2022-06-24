Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 7, 2022 11:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
State Emergency Service: Russia killed at least 8 people in Kharkiv over 24 hours. According to the report, there were large-scale fires in 21 buildings in the central part of the city. The administrative buildings, medical institutions, educational institutions and dorms “completely or partially demolished”. Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said on Telegram that Russian forces fired about 66 artillery, missile, and rocket-propelled grenades at residential areas of Kharkiv.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
