externalSouthern Command: In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces sandwiched between Ukraine's military, Dnipro River.

September 19, 2022 4:20 pm
According to Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukraine offered Russian soldiers the possibility of surrendering. She didn't specify if any Russian soldiers have surrendered.

