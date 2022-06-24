Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSlavutych seized by Russian forces.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 26, 2022 10:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Slavutych, a city in northern Ukraine built for evacuees from the Chornobyl power plant, has been seized after three days of heavy fighting.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
