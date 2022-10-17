A cargo ship left Odesa Oblast on Sept. 17 and is heading towards the Port of Djibouti, after which the grain it carries will be sent to Ethiopia, according to the Odesa Regional Military Administration. On Sept. 16, Turkey’s Defense Ministry reported that five cargo ships left Odesa Oblast via the “grain corridor.” Ukraine has exported at least 3.33 million metric tons of grain since Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey on Aug. 1 to allow grain exports to restart.