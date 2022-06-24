Shell continues to purchase Russian oil, pledges to put profits towards Ukraine aid fund.
March 6, 2022 1:25 am
The company released a statement in response to criticism from Ukraine's FM Dmytro Kuleba for purchasing Russian oil after Russia further invaded Ukraine. The company said it would attempt to find alternatives to Russian oil as soon as possible, but the change couldn't happen immediately. All profits will go towards a fund that will distribute the money to "alleviate hardship suffered by the people of Ukraine."