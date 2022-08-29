Security Service seizes assets belonging to wife of arrested pro-Kremlin oligarch Medvedchuk
August 29, 2022 11:21 pm
Three plots of land valued at Hr 2 million ($55,000) belonging to Oksana Marchenko, wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, were seized by the Lviv Oblast department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The ownership of the land was illegally transferred to Marchenko from the state in 2009, the SBU said. Accused of high treason, Medvedchuk has been under arrest since April.
