Security Service: Russian forces attack their proxies in Ukraine
July 10, 2022 1:39 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on July 10, citing intercepted phone calls, that Russian troops had bombed a battalion of their proxies from Donetsk Oblast fighting on their side. According to a phone conversation by one of Russia's proxies, the battalion was trying to withdraw from the frontline near Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, when Russians attacked them.