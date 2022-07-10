Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, July 10, 2022

externalSecurity Service: Russian forces attack their proxies in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 1:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on July 10, citing intercepted phone calls, that Russian troops had bombed a battalion of their proxies from Donetsk Oblast fighting on their side. According to a phone conversation by one of Russia's proxies, the battalion was trying to withdraw from the frontline near Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, when Russians attacked them.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok