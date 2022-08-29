Security Service identifies Russian soldier who allegedly tortured, killed civilians in Kyiv Oblast.
August 29, 2022 4:46 pm
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported charging Iznaur Musaev in absentia with violating the laws and customs of war. He allegedly tortured and murdered five civilians near Bucha during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast in March.
