Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 29, 2022

externalSecurity Service identifies Russian soldier who allegedly tortured, killed civilians in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 29, 2022 4:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported charging Iznaur Musaev in absentia with violating the laws and customs of war. He allegedly tortured and murdered five civilians near Bucha during the occupation of Kyiv Oblast in March.  

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok