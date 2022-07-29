Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 28, 2022 3:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), over the last week, seized assets originally belonging to the state but that were illegally sold were handed over to Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency. The seized assets included 80 properties with an estimated value of Hr 7 billion ($190 million), as well as the assets of 19 Ukrainian companies that were controlled by Russian companies, including Rosneft, Gazprom, and Russian banks worth Hr 7.75 billion ($210 million).

