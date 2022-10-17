Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 21, 2022 10:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his speech at the UN General Assembly has called Putin's actions "flagrant imperialism" and his plans to hold pseudo-referendums on occupied Ukrainian territories "a new round of escalation."

"If we want Putin's war to end, then we cannot be indifferent to how it ends," Scholz tweeted later on Sept. 21. "This is why we will not accept a peace dictated by Russia – and we will not accept any sham referendums either."

