Scholz: Germany ready to give Ukraine security guarantees but not NATO-style ones.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 6, 2022 6:59 pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the broadcaster ARD that Germany is discussing with allies giving Ukraine security guarantees, but these will not be the same as for a member of NATO. In March, the Ukrainian delegation in the peace talks with Russia said Ukraine was seeking NATO-style security guarantees from the West.