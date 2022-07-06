Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 6, 2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the broadcaster ARD that Germany is discussing with allies giving Ukraine security guarantees, but these will not be the same as for a member of NATO. In March, the Ukrainian delegation in the peace talks with Russia said Ukraine was seeking NATO-style security guarantees from the West.  

