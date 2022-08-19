SBU says it thwarted Russia’s FSB attempt to plant bug in Ukraine's parliament
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022 12:13 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian special services allegedly recruited a former employee of the Verkhovna Rada security department, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The suspected agent allegedly aimed to install a listening device in the parliament’s lobby in order to collect information about international delegations visiting the Ukrainian parliament. The suspect is accused of treason, the SBU said.