August 19, 2022 12:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian special services allegedly recruited a former employee of the Verkhovna Rada security department, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The suspected agent allegedly aimed to install a listening device in the parliament’s lobby in order to collect information about international delegations visiting the Ukrainian parliament. The suspect is accused of treason, the SBU said.

