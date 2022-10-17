SBU: Russia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast plan to involve teenagers in 'voting' on joining Russia
September 22, 2022 5:10 pm
Ukraine's Security Service has exposed the plan of Russia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast to involve children aged 13-17 in pseudo-referendums. Minors will be able to "vote" if accompanied to "polling stations" by their parents or guardians. This way, according to SBU, the occupiers are trying to artificially increase "the catastrophic lack of votes."
