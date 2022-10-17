Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 22, 2022 5:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Security Service has exposed the plan of Russia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast to involve children aged 13-17 in pseudo-referendums. Minors will be able to "vote" if accompanied to "polling stations" by their parents or guardians. This way, according to SBU, the occupiers are trying to artificially increase "the catastrophic lack of votes."

The Kyiv Independent news desk
