Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 30, 2022

externalSBU detains person suspected of helping 20 men flee Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 30, 2022 3:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Kyiv resident who has allegedly helped 20 men of draft age to flee the country. The man provided them with forged documents that certified that they are students of foreign universities, and charged them $3,500 for the service. He faces up to 5 years in prison. According to martial law, Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country, with some exceptions for volunteers, students, and other groups.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok