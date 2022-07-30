Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Kyiv resident who has allegedly helped 20 men of draft age to flee the country. The man provided them with forged documents that certified that they are students of foreign universities, and charged them $3,500 for the service. He faces up to 5 years in prison. According to martial law, Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country, with some exceptions for volunteers, students, and other groups.