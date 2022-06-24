The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) spokesperson Artem Dekhtiarenko said on May 21 that the SBU “got indisputable evidence” that Russia was behind the attack on the Kramatorsk railway station that killed 61 and injured 121 people on April 8. The SBU established that a missile was launched by the Tochka-U ballistic missile system from the territory in Donetsk Oblast which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

Although Dekhtiarenko did not specify the name of the settlement, the earlier report by the Conflict Intelligence Team stated the missile was allegedly launched from the Russian-occupied Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.