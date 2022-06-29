Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSBU arrests man suspected of providing Russia with coordinates for Yavoriv military base.

June 29, 2022 1:54 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The suspect, who was previously part of the KGB, sent maps with marked locations to the Russian military, which were used to fire on the site. Russia's attack on Yavoriv military base in Lviv Oblast resulted in 50 Ukrainian soldiers killed and 150 more injured. According to Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU), the man is being held in custody without bail. He could be charged with treason. 

