externalSandu sees no military threat to Moldova amid explosions in Transnistria.

May 7, 2022 4:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“Moldova is not threatened now,” Moldovan President Maia Sandu said during a meeting with the Lithuanian president. She added that the Moldovan authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and are doing everything possible to prevent destabilization. Several explosions were reported on May 7 in the Russia-occupied region of Transnistria, bordering Ukraine.

