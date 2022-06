According to Prosecutor General's office, 79 children were either killed or injured in Kyiv Oblast, 81 in Donetsk Oblast, 64 in Kharkiv Oblast, 49 in Chernihiv Oblast, 39 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 31 in Luhansk Oblast, 22 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 29 in Kherson Oblast, 16 in Kyiv city, 16 in Sumy Oblast and 15 in Zhytomyr Oblast. These numbers don't include children casualties from some hot spots such as besieged Mariupol.