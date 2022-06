Since Russia began its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 69 children were either killed or injured in Kyiv Oblast, 49 in Kharkiv Oblast, 54 in Donetsk Oblast, 39 in Chernihiv Oblast, 30 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 28 in Luhansk Oblast, 22 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 25 in Kherson Oblast, 16 in the city of Kyiv, 15 in Zhytomyr Oblast, and 16 in Sumy Oblast, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office.