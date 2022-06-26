Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia’s shelling damages subcritical nuclear reactor in Kharkiv.

June 25, 2022 6:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The shelling also damaged the buildings of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where the “Neutron Source” subcritical nuclear reactor is based, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported on June 25. According to the inspectorate, “continued bombing and shelling of the site could lead to severe radiation effects and contamination of the surrounding areas.”

