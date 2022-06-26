Russia’s shelling damages subcritical nuclear reactor in Kharkiv.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 25, 2022 6:11 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The shelling also damaged the buildings of Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, where the “Neutron Source” subcritical nuclear reactor is based, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine reported on June 25. According to the inspectorate, “continued bombing and shelling of the site could lead to severe radiation effects and contamination of the surrounding areas.”