Russia’s Roscosmos publishes satellite images of NATO summit venue, threatens the West
June 28, 2022 2:46 pm
June 28, 2022 2:46 pm
Ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28-30, Russia’s Federal Space Agency Roscosmos published satellite images of the summit's venue, as well as the White House and Pentagon, the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Élysée Palace, Bundestag and the NATO headquarters in Belgium. Roscosmos also published the coordinates of these locations and called them the "decision-making centers" that support Ukraine.