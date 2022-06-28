Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia’s Roscosmos publishes satellite images of NATO summit venue, threatens the West

This item is part of our running news digest

June 28, 2022 2:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28-30, Russia’s Federal Space Agency Roscosmos published satellite images of the summit's venue, as well as the White House and Pentagon, the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Élysée Palace, Bundestag and the NATO headquarters in Belgium. Roscosmos also published the coordinates of these locations and called them the "decision-making centers" that support Ukraine.

