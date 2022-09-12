Russia’s nuclear blackmail, explained (VIDEO)
September 12, 2022 8:47 pm
The world’s nuclear security is under threat as Russia occupies the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and uses it as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent explains why this is an unprecedented event and if the Zaporizhzhia plant will become the next Chornobyl.
