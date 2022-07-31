Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia's new naval doctrine defines US as its main threat.

July 31, 2022 5:10 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on July 31 signed a new naval doctrine that sets out Russia's global maritime ambitions in areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea. The document also states that the main threat to Russia is "the strategic policy of the U.S. to dominate the world's oceans" and the movement of NATO closer towards Russia's borders.

