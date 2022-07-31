Russia's new naval doctrine defines US as its main threat.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 31, 2022 5:10 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on July 31 signed a new naval doctrine that sets out Russia's global maritime ambitions in areas such as the Arctic and the Black Sea. The document also states that the main threat to Russia is "the strategic policy of the U.S. to dominate the world's oceans" and the movement of NATO closer towards Russia's borders.