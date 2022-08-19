Russia's Gazprom to halt gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream gas pipeline again.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022 8:48 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Russian gas giant Gazprom, the gas supplies will be suspended for three days starting Aug. 31 due to repairs. If no technical issues are found, the company will resume gas supplies up to 33 million cubic meters per day, Gazprom said. Russia has been accused of constantly disrupting gas supplies via Nord Stream to blackmail and intimidate Europe.