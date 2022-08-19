Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia's Gazprom to halt gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream gas pipeline again.

August 19, 2022 8:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Russian gas giant Gazprom, the gas supplies will be suspended for three days starting Aug. 31 due to repairs. If no technical issues are found, the company will resume gas supplies up to 33 million cubic meters per day, Gazprom said. Russia has been accused of constantly disrupting gas supplies via Nord Stream to blackmail and intimidate Europe. 

