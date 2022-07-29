Russia’s damage to Ukraine’s agriculture reaches $4-6 billion
This item is part of our running news digest
July 29, 2022 2:07 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Viktoriia Mykhalchuk, representative of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, said on July 29 that the damage caused to Ukrainian agriculture as a result of Russia's war varies from $4-6 billion, including the damage to “infrastructure such as irrigation equipment, storage, shipping, and processing infrastructure, greenhouses, field crops, farm animals.”