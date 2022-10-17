Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia's attacks injure 2 in Kharkiv Oblast, kill at least 1 in Mykolaiv Oblast

October 13, 2022 10:12 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled several settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two men, Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor, reported on Oct. 13.

Russia also fired eight S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv, hitting a high-rise apartment building. The attack killed one and injured two civilians, including an 11-year-old boy. Six more people are still under the rubble; the rescue operation is ongoing, according to the oblast governor, Vitalii Kim.

Except for seven killed and eight injured due to Russia's attack on the central market in Avdiivka, five more people were wounded in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 12, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko. 

Also, four more civilians killed by Russian troops during the occupation were found in liberated Lyman.

Overnight, Russian forces hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, wounding a 59-year-old man, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko. More than 30 high-rises and private houses, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged; over 2,000 families are left without electricity, Reznichenko added.

