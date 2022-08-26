Russians shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 9 times overnight.
August 26, 2022 10:09 am
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces shelled the oblast using Grad and Uragan mult Shelling targeted Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvy Rih districts. No victims were reported.
