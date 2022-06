For the second day in a row Russian ships are being loaded with metal in the port of Mariupol, allegedly to bring it to Rostov-on-Don, according to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor. The port housed about 200,000 tons of metal and cast iron worth $170 million before the occupation, ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said on May 28.