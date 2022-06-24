Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussians destroy bridge between Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne.

May 13, 2022 10:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian troops are focusing on taking full control of Rubizhne, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

