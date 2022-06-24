Russians destroy bridge between Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 13, 2022 10:37 am
Russian troops are focusing on taking full control of Rubizhne, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.
This item is part of our running news digest
Russian troops are focusing on taking full control of Rubizhne, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.