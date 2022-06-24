Russian attacks destroy 7 houses in Zhytomyr Oblast, damage TV tower in Rivne.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 14, 2022 9:00 am
At least four people were injured in Zhytomyr Oblast. The TV broadcasting stopped in Rivne.
This item is part of our running news digest
At least four people were injured in Zhytomyr Oblast. The TV broadcasting stopped in Rivne.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.