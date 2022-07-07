Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 7, 2022 5:27 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thousands of inscriptions with the letter Z, a symbol of Russia's war against Ukraine, have appeared on the walls in the Serbian city Nowy Sad, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The city will host a music festival Exit on July 7-11. The winners of Eurovision 2022, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, were to perform at the festival. On July 6, the organizers announced that this performance is cancelled "due to unforseen circumstances."

