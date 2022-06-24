Russian troops tried to break into the Azovstal steel plant on May 13, advisor to Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported. According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia keeps shelling the complex while blocking the exit of Azovstal defenders. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, but they have been repeatedly calling on the Ukrainian and world leaders to find a way to get them out of the besieged plant.