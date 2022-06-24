Journalist Svitlana Zalizetska, head of Ria-Melitopol website, told Suspilne news outlet that Russian troops broke into her house and kidnapped her 75-year-old father. "They told my mother that they would release my father only after I come back," said Zalizetska. According to her, Halyna Danylchenko, who was installed by Russian troops to run the city, told her to cooperate with the invaders.