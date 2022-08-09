Russian spy sentenced to 15 years in prison
August 9, 2022
The Kyiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on Aug. 9 that a resident of Kyiv Oblast had been convicted of treason committed under martial law. According to the investigation, the convict exposed the locations of territorial defense checkpoints, as well as provided other sensitive information about law enforcement officers and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.