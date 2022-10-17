Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalRussian shelling of Nikopol wounds 7 people.

This item is part of our running news digest

October 15, 2022 4:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the Nikopol district military administration, said on Oct. 15 that two people were injured during the night and five people were wounded in the morning attack. He said that the attacks were focused on “maximum damage to civilians”. More than 50 Russian shells were fired into Nikopol overnight, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram. Russian forces used Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers and other heavy artillery to fire at the Nikopolska, Marhanetska, and Chervonohryhorivska communities in the oblast.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok