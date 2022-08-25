Russian shelling kills teenager in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 6:17 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russian forces shelled the town of Orikhiv and its outskirts. An injured 17-year-old died on the way to the hospital, and another woman was severely injured. Several houses were destroyed, Starukh said.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.