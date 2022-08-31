Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian shelling kills one woman in Bakhmut

This item is part of our running news digest

August 31, 2022 3:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The State Emergency Service reported that it had retrieved her body from under the rubbleafter Russian shelling destroyed a residential building on the morning of Aug. 31 in the frontline city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
