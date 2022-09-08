Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 4 in Donetsk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 8, 2022 4:43 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russians shelled the center of Bakhmut with Uragan rocket launchers and mortars on Sept. 8, hitting private houses, shops, gas stations, and high-rise buildings. The city of Toretsk was shelled with artillery, the prosecutors said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.