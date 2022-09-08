Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian shelling kills 2, wounds 4 in Donetsk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 4:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russians shelled the center of Bakhmut with Uragan rocket launchers and mortars on Sept. 8, hitting private houses, shops, gas stations, and high-rise buildings. The city of Toretsk was shelled with artillery, the prosecutors said.

