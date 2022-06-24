Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian shell hits a house, kills 3 people in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

February 26, 2022 6:45 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
 A private house located in Borodyanka village is destroyed entirely, State Emergency Center reported.

