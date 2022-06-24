Russian shell hits a house, kills 3 people in Kyiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
February 26, 2022 6:45 pm
A private house located in Borodyanka village is destroyed entirely, State Emergency Center reported.
This item is part of our running news digest
A private house located in Borodyanka village is destroyed entirely, State Emergency Center reported.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.