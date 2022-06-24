Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalRussian proxies: Extraction of Ukrainian military from Azovstal won't be allowed.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 12, 2022 1:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Denis Pushilin, leader of the Kremlin’s proxies in Donetsk Oblast, said that Russian forces continue attempts to seize the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and rule out the possibility of extracting Ukrainian service members from there.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, but they have been repeatedly calling on the Ukrainian and world leaders to find a way to get them out of the besieged plant, possibly by organizing an extraction to a third-party country.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok