Denis Pushilin, leader of the Kremlin’s proxies in Donetsk Oblast, said that Russian forces continue attempts to seize the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and rule out the possibility of extracting Ukrainian service members from there.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, but they have been repeatedly calling on the Ukrainian and world leaders to find a way to get them out of the besieged plant, possibly by organizing an extraction to a third-party country.