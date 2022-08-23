Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, August 23, 2022

externalRussian proxies claim Ukraine attacked their leader’s headquarters in occupied Donetsk

This item is part of our running news digest

August 23, 2022 1:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russia's proxies claimed that Ukraine had shelled the office of Denis Pushilin, leader of the Kremlin-backed proxies in the occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. Russian Interfax news agency reported that Pushilin was not injured. Ukraine hasn’t commented on the alleged attack.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok