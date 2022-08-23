Russian proxies claim Ukraine attacked their leader’s headquarters in occupied Donetsk
August 23, 2022 1:31 pm
According to Russian state news agency TASS, Russia's proxies claimed that Ukraine had shelled the office of Denis Pushilin, leader of the Kremlin-backed proxies in the occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. Russian Interfax news agency reported that Pushilin was not injured. Ukraine hasn’t commented on the alleged attack.