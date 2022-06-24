Russian proxies call for using chemical weapons in Mariupol.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 11, 2022 8:15 pm
Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for Russia's proxies in Donetsk, said on April 11 that it made no sense to storm the well-fortified Ukrainian-controlled Azovstal plant in Mariupol because Russian troops would suffer heavy casualties.
"We should ask our chemical forces to find a way to smoke these moles out of their holes," he added, effectively calling for Russia to use chemical weapons against Ukrainians.