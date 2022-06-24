Russia’s parliament will consider banning the exchange of Russian prisoners of war for captured members of the Azov regiment, Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti reported. On May 26, the Russian Supreme Court will consider recognizing Azov as a terrorist organization. 264 Ukrainian soldiers, including Azov fighters, were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to the Russian-occupied territory. Ukraine said they would be exchanged for Russian POWs.