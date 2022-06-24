Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian parliament to consider ban on exchanging Azov POWs.

May 17, 2022 6:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia’s parliament will consider banning the exchange of Russian prisoners of war for captured members of the Azov regiment, Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti reported. On May 26, the Russian Supreme Court will consider recognizing Azov as a terrorist organization. 264 Ukrainian soldiers, including Azov fighters, were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to the Russian-occupied territory. Ukraine said they would be exchanged for Russian POWs.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
