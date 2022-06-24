Russian Orthodox Church takes full control of Ukrainian eparchies in occupied Crimea.
June 7, 2022 3:28 pm
On June 7, the synod of Russia’s Orthodox Church decided to accept the Dzhankoi, Simferopol, and Feodosia eparchies of the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian Orthodox Church under the direct authority of Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, who is an outspoken supporter of the war in Ukraine. Prior, the Russian-controlled Ukrainian church issued a statement against Kirill and the war.